Orchid Price Hits $0.0848 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $58.54 million and $2.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00199008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,432.59 or 1.00007683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08547167 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,051,032.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.