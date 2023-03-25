Orbit Chain Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $60.78 million and approximately $111,766.44 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,864,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

