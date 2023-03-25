Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $236.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

