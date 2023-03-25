Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

