Optimism (OP) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Optimism (OP) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00008288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $718.27 million and $199.57 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

