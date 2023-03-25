OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $215,498.37 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

