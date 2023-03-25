Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

