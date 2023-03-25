Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $224.45 million and approximately $24.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,640.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00334659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00588453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00454807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,655,566,458 coins and its circulating supply is 40,119,497,570 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

