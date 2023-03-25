National Bankshares Trims Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Target Price to C$49.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$36.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$32.35 and a 1-year high of C$47.59.

Richelieu Hardware Increases Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.20 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 22.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3585021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.