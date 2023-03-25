Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $70,906.88 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,799,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $5,338.56.

Natera Stock Up 1.7 %

NTRA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 917,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $59.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.