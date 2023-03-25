Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.38 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Nano has a market capitalization of $118.38 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,591.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00335414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00588971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00074113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00456316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

