My DeFi Pet Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $449,832.04 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.01185564 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.31 or 0.01519857 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,231 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.