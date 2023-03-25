MVL Market Cap Achieves $91.28 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, MVL has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $91.28 million and $752,204.06 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00332144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.43 or 0.25979995 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010147 BTC.

About MVL

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,702,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.