MovieBloc Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51.08 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $51.08 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

