Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €19.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Vonovia Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of VNA stock opened at €16.69 ($17.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.45. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a fifty-two week high of €43.61 ($46.89).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

