Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading Up 0.3%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 3,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Mitie Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.