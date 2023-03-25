MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Financial Review

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MingZhu Logistics and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.64 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Tuniu $26.62 million 8.92 -$28.04 million ($0.24) -7.62

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Tuniu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MingZhu Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Tuniu -107.54% -12.33% -6.40%

Risk & Volatility

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MingZhu Logistics beats Tuniu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. The company was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

