Mina 24-Hour Volume Tops $76.37 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $730.18 million and approximately $76.37 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,015,581,773 coins and its circulating supply is 872,984,559 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,015,292,332.8400393 with 872,518,977.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.89631851 USD and is up 10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $73,394,204.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

