Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.20 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.20 million and $641,753.07 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.01184773 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.01515209 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

