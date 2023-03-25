McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $205,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJH opened at $239.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.03 and its 200-day moving average is $246.62.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
