McLean Asset Management Corp Has $398,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

