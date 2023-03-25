McLean Asset Management Corp Has $3.68 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 385.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $53.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

