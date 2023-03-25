McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 39 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $495.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

