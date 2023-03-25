McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $271.33 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

