Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of BA opened at $197.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

