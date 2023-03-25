Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $205.64

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.64 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 210.70 ($2.59). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 210.70 ($2.59), with a volume of 10,388 shares.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.57 million, a P/E ratio of -389.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.67%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

