Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lifted by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $189.46 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.41 and its 200-day moving average is $200.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

