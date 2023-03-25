Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.75 billion and $867.88 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $93.05 or 0.00336918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015936 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,556,077 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

