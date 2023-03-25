Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.40. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

