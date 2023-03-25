LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0810

LCX (LCX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One LCX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. LCX has a total market cap of $62.47 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

