KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $10,026,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

