Keep Network Price Tops $0.19 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $165.77 million and approximately $368,799.36 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars.

