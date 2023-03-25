Kaye Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,545.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

