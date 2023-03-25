Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

