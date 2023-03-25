Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 15,618 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

