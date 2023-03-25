Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.