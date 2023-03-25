Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.