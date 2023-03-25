Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

