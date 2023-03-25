Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.69 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $148,465.59 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00199187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,475.20 or 1.00071313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00822158 USD and is down -33.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,173.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

