Jet Protocol (JET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $150,640.54

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $150,640.54 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00199562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,684.55 or 1.00052863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00822158 USD and is down -33.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,173.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.