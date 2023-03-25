Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €240.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €268.00 ($288.17) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.6 %

RI stock opened at €207.70 ($223.33) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €195.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €188.32. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

