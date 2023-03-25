iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,864,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 43,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

