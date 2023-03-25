iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

