IOST Price Tops $0.0104 (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $194.27 million and $15.13 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars.

