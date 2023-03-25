Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 24th (AFMD, BHLB, BRKR, FBIO, IDXX, LDOS, MEDP, PHI, SCHL, TECH)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 24th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

