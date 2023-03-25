Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.80 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $21.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.80 or 0.00017649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00060419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,143,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,011,076 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

