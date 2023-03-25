Intergy Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.32. 4,485,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

