Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $249,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $636.17. 1,722,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,405. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $603.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

