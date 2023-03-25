Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 237 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.25. 4,181,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,095. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

