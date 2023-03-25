Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) CFO Buys 6,567 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Mcauley acquired 6,567 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $15,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,575.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.1 %

AP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 19,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.