Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) CFO Buys 6,567 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Mcauley acquired 6,567 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $15,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,575.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.1 %
AP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 19,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.