ICON Market Cap Reaches $206.60 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $206.60 million and $8.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 951,096,845 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,723,558.3603249 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22210455 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $6,249,184.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.